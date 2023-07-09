Nicholas Castellanos and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins square off at LoanDepot park on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (7-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.155 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 6.0 5 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Nationals Jun. 18 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 126 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 27 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .388/.439/.477 so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 80 hits with 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .254/.351/.530 slash line so far this year.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 0 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has recorded 104 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .304/.345/.500 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has put up 81 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.329/.430 on the season.

Bohm has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 5 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Rays Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

