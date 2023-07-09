A pair of MLB's most consistent hitters face off when the Miami Marlins (52-39) and Philadelphia Phillies (48-40) meet at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at LoanDepot park. Luis Arraez has a .388 batting average (first in league) for the Marlins, while Nicholas Castellanos ranks ninth at .304.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (7-5, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30 ERA).

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (7-5, 3.32 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (8-5, 4.30 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins' Luzardo (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.32 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank 17th in MLB with 398 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 98 home runs (18th in the league).

The Phillies have gone 8-for-24 with a double, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.30, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.

Nola has collected nine quality starts this season.

Nola is seeking his 18th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 15th in WHIP (1.097), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.

Aaron Nola vs. Marlins

He will match up with a Marlins offense that is hitting .264 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .399 (20th in the league) with 84 total home runs (23rd in MLB play).

Nola has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Marlins this season.

