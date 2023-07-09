On Sunday, Nick Fortes (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .210 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Fortes has had a hit in 28 of 60 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 31
.227 AVG .194
.284 OBP .238
.273 SLG .306
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
10 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 29/6
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 15th in WHIP (1.097), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
