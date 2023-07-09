On Sunday, Nick Fortes (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .210 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 28 of 60 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).

He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .227 AVG .194 .284 OBP .238 .273 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 10 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

