Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Fortes (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .210 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 28 of 60 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).
- He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.227
|AVG
|.194
|.284
|OBP
|.238
|.273
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 15th in WHIP (1.097), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.