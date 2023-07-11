As of now the Miami Dolphins have been given +2000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, allowing 337.8 yards per game.

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

Miami had seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Jalen Ramsey registered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

Odds are current as of July 11 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.