At +2000 as of December 31, the Miami Dolphins aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Dolphins games last season went over the point total.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.

Miami had seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Ramsey registered 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

