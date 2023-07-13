As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2000, rank them eighth in the NFL.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

On offense, Miami ranked sixth in the NFL with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

Miami collected seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, catching 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Jalen Ramsey recorded four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

