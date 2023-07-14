Bryan De La Cruz is available when the Miami Marlins battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .279 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 77th in slugging.

In 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.6%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 30 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .324 AVG .233 .364 OBP .291 .482 SLG .368 17 XBH 12 5 HR 5 28 RBI 22 44/12 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings