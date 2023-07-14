Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan De La Cruz is available when the Miami Marlins battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .279 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 77th in slugging.
- In 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.6%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 30 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.324
|AVG
|.233
|.364
|OBP
|.291
|.482
|SLG
|.368
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|22
|44/12
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (9-4) to the mound for his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.78), 52nd in WHIP (1.367), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
