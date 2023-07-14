As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2000.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Dolphins posted six wins at home last season and three away.

As the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey totaled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

