Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2000.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.
- Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Dolphins posted six wins at home last season and three away.
- As the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.
- In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).
- In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.
- Jalen Ramsey totaled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+800
