Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .259.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 46 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 70), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), with more than one RBI 13 times (18.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this season (21 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.293
|AVG
|.220
|.331
|OBP
|.271
|.457
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|20
|38/7
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.78), 52nd in WHIP (1.367), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.