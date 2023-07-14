Friday, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .259.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 46 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 70), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), with more than one RBI 13 times (18.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this season (21 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .293 AVG .220 .331 OBP .271 .457 SLG .423 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 23 RBI 20 38/7 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings