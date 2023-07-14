Jacob Stallings is available when the Miami Marlins battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 7 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Stallings is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .229 AVG .167 .295 OBP .281 .300 SLG .241 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 13/8 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings