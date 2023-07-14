Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings is available when the Miami Marlins battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 7 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
- Stallings is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.229
|AVG
|.167
|.295
|OBP
|.281
|.300
|SLG
|.241
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|13/8
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 55th, 1.367 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.
