Jacob Stallings is available when the Miami Marlins battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 7 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
  • Stallings is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 18
.229 AVG .167
.295 OBP .281
.300 SLG .241
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
5 RBI 4
22/6 K/BB 13/8
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 55th, 1.367 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.
