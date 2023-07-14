Friday, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .216 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368.

Segura has had a hit in 38 of 71 games this year (53.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 71 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Segura has had at least one RBI in 18.3% of his games this season (13 of 71), with more than one RBI three times (4.2%).

He has scored in 21 games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .246 AVG .185 .331 OBP .229 .270 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 8 RBI 8 20/16 K/BB 22/5 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings