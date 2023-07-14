Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .216 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- Segura has had a hit in 38 of 71 games this year (53.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 71 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has had at least one RBI in 18.3% of his games this season (13 of 71), with more than one RBI three times (4.2%).
- He has scored in 21 games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.185
|.331
|OBP
|.229
|.270
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|20/16
|K/BB
|22/5
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (9-4) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.78), 52nd in WHIP (1.367), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
