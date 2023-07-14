Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .274.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in eight games this season (15.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.278
|AVG
|.270
|.298
|OBP
|.325
|.400
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|21/2
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer will aim to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.78), 52nd in WHIP (1.367), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
