Friday, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .274.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in eight games this season (15.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .278 AVG .270 .298 OBP .325 .400 SLG .392 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 5 21/2 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings