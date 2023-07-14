Friday, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-4.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 81 hits, batting .254 this season with 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soler enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Soler has gotten a hit in 54 of 88 games this year (61.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (20.5%).

He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven home a run in 29 games this season (33.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (45.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .236 AVG .272 .309 OBP .388 .472 SLG .582 20 XBH 21 9 HR 14 23 RBI 28 42/17 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings