Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-4.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 81 hits, batting .254 this season with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Soler enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 54 of 88 games this year (61.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (20.5%).
- He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven home a run in 29 games this season (33.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (45.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.236
|AVG
|.272
|.309
|OBP
|.388
|.472
|SLG
|.582
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|28
|42/17
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 107 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kremer will look to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.78), 52nd in WHIP (1.367), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.