Friday, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-4.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .434, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has recorded a hit in 71 of 86 games this year (82.6%), including 35 multi-hit games (40.7%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.5%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (28 of 86), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .411 AVG .351 .450 OBP .415 .486 SLG .455 11 XBH 11 1 HR 2 24 RBI 18 6/13 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings