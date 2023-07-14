Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-4.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .434, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has recorded a hit in 71 of 86 games this year (82.6%), including 35 multi-hit games (40.7%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.5%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (28 of 86), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.411
|AVG
|.351
|.450
|OBP
|.415
|.486
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|18
|6/13
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (9-4) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.78), 52nd in WHIP (1.367), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
