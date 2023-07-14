Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (54-35) and Miami Marlins (53-39) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 14.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (9-4) for the Orioles and Sandy Alcantara (3-7) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Marlins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (48.9%) in those games.

This year, Miami has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (386 total), Miami is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule