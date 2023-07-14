Jordan Westburg and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Marlins have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Orioles (-125). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Marlins contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 22, or 48.9%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a record of 14-16, a 46.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 91 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-21 24-18 28-21 41-29 11-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.