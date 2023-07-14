Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field against the Miami Marlins and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Marlins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.

Miami is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Miami ranks 21st in the majors with 386 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.09 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.260 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Alcantara (3-7) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies W 7-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away Sandy Alcantara Dean Kremer 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/19/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

