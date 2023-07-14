How to Watch the Marlins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field against the Miami Marlins and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Orioles vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Marlins Player Props
|Orioles vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Orioles vs Marlins Odds
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.
- Miami is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- Miami ranks 21st in the majors with 386 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.09 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.260 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alcantara (3-7) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-9
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/6/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jack Flaherty
|7/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zack Wheeler
|7/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ranger Suárez
|7/9/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|7/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Dean Kremer
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Gibson
|7/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Bradish
|7/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.