In the series opener on Friday, July 14, Dean Kremer will take the hill for the Baltimore Orioles (54-35) as they square off against the Miami Marlins (53-39), who will counter with Sandy Alcantara. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Orioles have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (9-4, 4.78 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-7, 4.80 ERA)

Marlins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 30 out of the 42 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 22-9 record (winning 71% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (48.9%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 12-13 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

