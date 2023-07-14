Luis Arraez and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles square off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 27 walks and 42 RBI (126 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .383/.434/.471 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 81 hits with 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .254/.350/.527 slash line so far this year.

Soler has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (9-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Kremer has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 55th, 1.367 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 5 7.0 4 2 1 10 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 3.0 7 7 7 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 7.0 5 3 3 5 1 at Cubs Jun. 18 5.0 3 3 1 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 55 walks and 39 RBI (89 total hits).

He has a slash line of .273/.376/.423 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 at Twins Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has collected 88 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.339/.495 on the year.

Santander brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 at Twins Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

