Anthony Santander leads the Baltimore Orioles (54-35) into a matchup with the Miami Marlins (53-39) after homering twice in a 15-2 victory over the Twins. It starts at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (9-4) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-7) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (9-4, 4.78 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-7, 4.80 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.

Alcantara is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this outing.

Alcantara will look to last five or more innings for his 16th straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 appearances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (9-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday, July 5 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.78, a 3.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.367.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

In 18 starts this season, Kremer has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 55th, 1.367 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

