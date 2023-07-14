Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .211.
- Fortes has had a hit in 29 of 61 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).
- In 6.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (26.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (24.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.228
|AVG
|.194
|.283
|OBP
|.238
|.272
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (9-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5 against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 55th, 1.367 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
