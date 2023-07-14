Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .211.

Fortes has had a hit in 29 of 61 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).

In 6.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (26.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (24.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .228 AVG .194 .283 OBP .238 .272 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 11 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings