Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .279.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 83rd in slugging.
- De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 57 of 87 games this year (65.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (34.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.324
|AVG
|.234
|.364
|OBP
|.290
|.482
|SLG
|.365
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|23
|44/12
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 48th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
