On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .279.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 83rd in slugging.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 57 of 87 games this year (65.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (34.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .324 AVG .234 .364 OBP .290 .482 SLG .365 17 XBH 12 5 HR 5 28 RBI 23 44/12 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings