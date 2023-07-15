The Miami Dolphins at the moment have the eighth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2000.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 18th, allowing 337.8 yards per game.

The Dolphins collected six wins at home last year and three away.

When the underdog, Miami picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Jalen Ramsey delivered 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

