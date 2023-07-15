Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
- In 46 of 71 games this season (64.8%) Cooper has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (16.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 21 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.293
|AVG
|.213
|.331
|OBP
|.263
|.457
|SLG
|.409
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|20
|38/7
|K/BB
|46/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 48th.
