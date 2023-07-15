The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.

In 46 of 71 games this season (64.8%) Cooper has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (16.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 21 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .293 AVG .213 .331 OBP .263 .457 SLG .409 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 23 RBI 20 38/7 K/BB 46/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings