The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .213 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 52.8% of his 72 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Segura has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (18.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (4.2%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .246 AVG .180 .331 OBP .222 .270 SLG .250 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 8 RBI 8 20/16 K/BB 23/5 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings