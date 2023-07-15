Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .213 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- In 52.8% of his 72 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Segura has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (18.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (4.2%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.246
|AVG
|.180
|.331
|OBP
|.222
|.270
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|20/16
|K/BB
|23/5
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 48th in K/9 (7.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.