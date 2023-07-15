Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In eight games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.278
|AVG
|.273
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.390
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|21/2
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson (9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 48th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
