Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In eight games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 32.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .278 AVG .273 .298 OBP .333 .400 SLG .390 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 5 21/2 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings