The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (82) this season while batting .254 with 42 extra-base hits.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Soler will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers in his last outings.

Soler has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 89 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.2% of them.

In 21 games this year, he has homered (23.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.7% of his games this year, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.1% of his games this season (41 of 89), with two or more runs 10 times (11.2%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .236 AVG .272 .309 OBP .385 .472 SLG .593 20 XBH 22 9 HR 15 23 RBI 29 42/17 K/BB 45/27 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings