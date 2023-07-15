Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (82) this season while batting .254 with 42 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Soler will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers in his last outings.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 89 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.2% of them.
- In 21 games this year, he has homered (23.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.1% of his games this season (41 of 89), with two or more runs 10 times (11.2%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.272
|.309
|OBP
|.385
|.472
|SLG
|.593
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|29
|42/17
|K/BB
|45/27
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gibson (9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 48th in K/9 (7.3).
