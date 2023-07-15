Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .899, fueled by an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .467. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.411
|AVG
|.344
|.450
|OBP
|.411
|.486
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|18
|6/13
|K/BB
|13/15
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (9-6) out for his 20th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 48th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.