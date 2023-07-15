On Saturday, Luis Arraez (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .899, fueled by an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .467. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .411 AVG .344 .450 OBP .411 .486 SLG .446 11 XBH 11 1 HR 2 24 RBI 18 6/13 K/BB 13/15 1 SB 0

