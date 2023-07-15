Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (55-35) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (53-40) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (9-6) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (5-2).

Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Marlins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Miami has won 15 of 38 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (388 total), Miami is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule