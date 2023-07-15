Marlins vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (55-35) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (53-40) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup.
The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (9-6) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (5-2).
Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Marlins vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Miami has won 15 of 38 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (388 total), Miami is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Eury Pérez vs Jack Flaherty
|July 7
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zack Wheeler
|July 8
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Ranger Suárez
|July 9
|Phillies
|W 7-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|July 14
|@ Orioles
|L 5-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dean Kremer
|July 15
|@ Orioles
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Gibson
|July 16
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Bradish
|July 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Miles Mikolas
|July 21
|Rockies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs TBA
