Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will play Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Marlins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 15-23 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 92 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-22 24-18 28-22 41-30 11-10

