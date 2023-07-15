How to Watch the Marlins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Kyle Gibson is set to start for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday against Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Marlins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 88 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 245 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored 388 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has three quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Garrett has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jack Flaherty
|7/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zack Wheeler
|7/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ranger Suárez
|7/9/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|7/14/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-2
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Dean Kremer
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Gibson
|7/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Bradish
|7/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Miles Mikolas
|7/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
