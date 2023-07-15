Kyle Gibson is set to start for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday against Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Marlins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 88 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 245 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Miami has scored 388 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has three quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Garrett has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies W 7-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Dean Kremer 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Sandy Alcantara Miles Mikolas 7/21/2023 Rockies - Home Braxton Garrett -

