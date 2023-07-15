Adley Rutschman will lead the charge for the Baltimore Orioles (55-35) on Saturday, July 15, when they battle Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (53-40) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-120). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (9-6, 4.60 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-2, 3.70 ERA)

Marlins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 31 (72.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 28-9 (75.7%).

Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 2-1 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 15-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 0-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+195) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

