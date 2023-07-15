Player prop bet options for Adley Rutschman, Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles host the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 126 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .380/.432/.467 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 24 home runs, 44 walks and 52 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .254/.349/.533 on the year.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (9-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 48th in K/9 (7.3).

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 9 7.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Yankees Jul. 4 6.0 3 4 4 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 4.2 9 6 6 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 3.0 7 5 5 4 3 at Cubs Jun. 17 6.0 3 3 3 7 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 90 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .273/.375/.421 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 at Twins Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 89 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.338/.492 on the year.

Santander heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 at Twins Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

