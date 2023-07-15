Adam Frazier leads the Baltimore Orioles (55-35) into a contest against the Miami Marlins (53-40) after his two-homer performance in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins. It begins at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (9-6) for the Orioles and Braxton Garrett (5-2) for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (9-6, 4.60 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (5-2, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (5-2) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.

Garrett is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Garrett will aim to last five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 18 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles' Gibson (9-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 4.60, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 48th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.