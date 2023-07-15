Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .211 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 29 of 61 games this season (47.5%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (26.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .228 AVG .194 .283 OBP .238 .272 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 11 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings