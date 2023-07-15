Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .211 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 29 of 61 games this season (47.5%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (26.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.228
|AVG
|.194
|.283
|OBP
|.238
|.272
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gibson (9-6) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
