On Saturday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .267 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.2%), homering in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 18 of 58 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .226 AVG .304 .295 OBP .363 .323 SLG .451 8 XBH 7 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/9 K/BB 13/10 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings