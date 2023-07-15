Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .267 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.2%), homering in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 18 of 58 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.226
|AVG
|.304
|.295
|OBP
|.363
|.323
|SLG
|.451
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/9
|K/BB
|13/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 48th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
