Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 88 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.324
|AVG
|.228
|.364
|OBP
|.282
|.482
|SLG
|.357
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/12
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
