After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 88 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.

He has homered in 10 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .324 AVG .228 .364 OBP .282 .482 SLG .357 17 XBH 12 5 HR 5 28 RBI 24 44/12 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings