After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .276.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
  • De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 88 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in 10 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 43
.324 AVG .228
.364 OBP .282
.482 SLG .357
17 XBH 12
5 HR 5
28 RBI 24
44/12 K/BB 46/14
0 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.