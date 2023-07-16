The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (35.2%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (29.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .293 AVG .213 .331 OBP .263 .457 SLG .409 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 23 RBI 20 38/7 K/BB 46/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings