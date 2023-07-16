The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Cooper has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25 games this year (35.2%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (29.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 35
.293 AVG .213
.331 OBP .263
.457 SLG .409
12 XBH 11
5 HR 7
23 RBI 20
38/7 K/BB 46/9
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
