2023 Genesis Scottish Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Rory McIlroy is the in the lead at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after three rounds of play. McIlroy is shooting -13 and is +125 to win.
Genesis Scottish Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 1:45 AM ET
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards
Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 3:57 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-13)
- Odds to Win: +125
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|17th
|Round 3
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|13th
Tommy Fleetwood
- Tee Time: 3:57 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-11)
- Odds to Win: +650
Fleetwood Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|E
|4
|4
|74th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|7
|1
|17th
|Round 3
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|1st
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 3:35 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +750
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|26th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|5
|0
|7th
|Round 3
|67
|-3
|6
|1
|13th
Shane Lowry
- Tee Time: 3:35 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Lowry Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|+1
|2
|3
|99th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|5th
|Round 3
|65
|-5
|5
|2
|3rd
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 3:46 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +3300
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|15th
|Round 2
|69
|-1
|2
|1
|62nd
|Round 3
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|2nd
Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Byeong-Hun An
|5th (-10)
|+3500
|Max Homa
|10th (-9)
|+3500
|JT Poston
|5th (-10)
|+3500
|Wyndham Clark
|39th (-5)
|+5000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|13th (-8)
|+6600
|Tom Hoge
|10th (-9)
|+10000
|Daniel Hillier
|52nd (-4)
|+10000
|Harry Hall
|10th (-9)
|+10000
|Viktor Hovland
|18th (-7)
|+15000
|Robert MacIntyre
|13th (-8)
|+15000
