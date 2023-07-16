Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- batting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .198 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
- This year, Stallings has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 44 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 44 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.161
|.295
|OBP
|.284
|.300
|SLG
|.232
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|14/8
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
