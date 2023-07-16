Jacob Stallings -- batting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .198 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

This year, Stallings has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 44 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 44 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .229 AVG .161 .295 OBP .284 .300 SLG .232 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 14/8 0 SB 0

