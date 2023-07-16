Jacob Stallings -- batting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .198 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
  • This year, Stallings has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 44 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 44 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 19
.229 AVG .161
.295 OBP .284
.300 SLG .232
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
5 RBI 4
22/6 K/BB 14/8
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
