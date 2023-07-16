Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jean Segura (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Orioles Player Props
|Marlins vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Orioles
|Marlins vs Orioles Odds
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .221 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
- In 73 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Segura has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (30.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.246
|AVG
|.197
|.331
|OBP
|.237
|.270
|SLG
|.280
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|9
|20/16
|K/BB
|23/5
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (5-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.