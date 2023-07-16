On Sunday, Jean Segura (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .221 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
  • In 73 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Segura has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.1% of his games.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (30.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.246 AVG .197
.331 OBP .237
.270 SLG .280
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
8 RBI 9
20/16 K/BB 23/5
5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (5-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
