On Sunday, Jean Segura (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .221 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.

In 73 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Segura has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.1% of his games.

He has scored in 22 games this year (30.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .246 AVG .197 .331 OBP .237 .270 SLG .280 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 8 RBI 9 20/16 K/BB 23/5 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings