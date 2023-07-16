Joey Wendle -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .275.

Wendle is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Wendle has had a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .278 AVG .272 .298 OBP .330 .400 SLG .383 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 21/2 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 3

