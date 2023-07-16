Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Orioles Player Props
|Marlins vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Orioles
|Marlins vs Orioles Odds
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .275.
- Wendle is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Wendle has had a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.278
|AVG
|.272
|.298
|OBP
|.330
|.400
|SLG
|.383
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|21/2
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.