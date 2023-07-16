Joey Wendle -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .275.
  • Wendle is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Wendle has had a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 25
.278 AVG .272
.298 OBP .330
.400 SLG .383
10 XBH 6
0 HR 1
4 RBI 6
21/2 K/BB 22/7
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
