Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jorge Soler (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (82) this season while batting .252 with 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 55 of 90 games this year (61.1%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 90), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.236
|AVG
|.267
|.309
|OBP
|.386
|.472
|SLG
|.582
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|29
|42/17
|K/BB
|45/29
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
