On Sunday, Jorge Soler (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (82) this season while batting .252 with 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 55 of 90 games this year (61.1%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 90), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .236 AVG .267 .309 OBP .386 .472 SLG .582 20 XBH 22 9 HR 15 23 RBI 29 42/17 K/BB 45/29 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings