Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Orioles - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (hitting .368 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Orioles Player Props
|Marlins vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Orioles
|Marlins vs Orioles Odds
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .911, fueled by an OBP of .437 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 39th in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 72 of 88 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (33.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.4%).
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.411
|AVG
|.358
|.450
|OBP
|.422
|.486
|SLG
|.463
|11
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|19
|6/13
|K/BB
|13/15
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (5-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty went six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.32 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.