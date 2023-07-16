The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (hitting .368 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .911, fueled by an OBP of .437 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 39th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 72 of 88 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (33.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.4%).

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .411 AVG .358 .450 OBP .422 .486 SLG .463 11 XBH 12 1 HR 2 24 RBI 19 6/13 K/BB 13/15 1 SB 0

