Sunday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (56-35) and the Miami Marlins (53-41) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 16.

The Orioles will call on Kyle Bradish (5-4) versus the Marlins and Steven Okert (3-0).

Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Marlins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Marlins games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those games.

Miami has a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (393 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule