Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Kyle Bradish, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Marlins have +150 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -185 +150 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 4-4 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 93 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-23 24-18 28-23 41-31 11-10

