Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles head into the final of a three-game series against Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 88 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 247 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 393 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Okert gets the nod for the Marlins and will make his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old lefty has pitched out of the bullpen 37 times already this year, but will make his first start.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies W 7-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Dean Kremer 7/15/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles - Away Steven Okert Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Sandy Alcantara Miles Mikolas 7/21/2023 Rockies - Home Braxton Garrett - 7/22/2023 Rockies - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.