The Baltimore Orioles (56-35), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will square off with the Miami Marlins (53-41) on Sunday, July 16 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Kyle Bradish pitching for the Orioles and Steven Okert taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +140 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is listed in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (5-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Okert - MIA (3-0, 2.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Marlins and Orioles game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Luis Arraez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 44 times and won 32, or 72.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 10-3 (76.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 7-8 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.