Oddsmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 43 RBI (130 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .386/.437/.475 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 82 hits with 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .252/.349/.528 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

