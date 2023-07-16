Austin Hays leads the Baltimore Orioles (56-35) into a matchup against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (53-41) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Hays is at .307, the eighth-best average in the league, and Arraez ranks first at .386.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (5-4) to the mound, while Steven Okert (3-0) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (5-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Okert - MIA (3-0, 2.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Okert

Okert gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

The 32-year-old lefty has 37 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

In 37 games this season, he has a 2.43 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .158 against him.

Steven Okert vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank eighth in runs scored in the league (453) this season and are batting .254 while hitting 111 home runs (11th in the league).

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (5-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 3.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.179 in 16 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

